Wake Forest Sweeps Clemson with 6-5 win

Clemson, SC — No. 2 Wake Forest scored at least one run in four consecutive middle innings and withstood a late rally to take down Clemson 6-5 on Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Demon Deacons, who swept the three-game series, improved to 26-3 (10-2 ACC) while the Tigers fell to 16-13 (2-7 ACC).

Clemson got on the board first in the contest as they manufactured a run in the third. Billy Amick led off the inning with a single before a bunt and balk moved him over to third. Cam Cannarella then bounced a single through the right side for a 1-0 lead.

Wake Forest answered right back in the fourth as they turned two one-out walks into a 2-1 lead thanks to a double down the left field line.

The Deacons continued to add to their lead over the next three innings as they plated single runs in each frame to extend the lead to 5-1.

The Tigers cut into the lead with a run in the eighth as Chad Fairey led off the inning with a single and eventually came in to score on a sac fly by Cooper Ingle to make it 5-2.

Wake Forest added an unearned run in the ninth to stretch the lead back to four at 6-2.

Clemson did not go quietly in the ninth inning. Caden Grice led off the frame with a solo homer down the leftfield line before pinch-hitter Jacob Jarrell hit a two-run, two-out double to cut the deficit to 6-5. But the Tigers couldn’t finish the comeback as the game ended with the winning run on first base.

Demon Deacon starter Josh Hartle (6-1) tossed 7.0 innings of five-hit, one-run ball to earn the win while Clemson starter Caden Grice (1-1) suffered the tough loss allowing three runs on just two hits with eight strikeouts.

The Tigers finished the game with 11 hits, led by two hits each from Cannarella, Grice, Blake Wright, and Amick, while Wake Forest tallied six hits in the contest.

Clemson is back in action on Tuesday evening as Coastal Carolina visits Doug Kingsmore Stadium for a 6:00PM first pitch.

