Why Shipley doesn’t see Riley’s offense as an air raid

Clemson may be installing a new offense this spring, but the Tigers’ top running back could’ve been fooled into thinking things were the same.

“I don’t see it as an air-raid offense,” Will Shipley said.

That’s what Garrett Riley has brought with him from TCU as Clemson’s first-year offensive coordinator, at least his own rendition of it. And there are some telltale signs that it will include putting the ball in the air plenty next season. The Tigers have multiple quarterbacks simultaneously throwing passes in drills during practice, and running backs and receivers even play pitch and catch with each other off to the side to work on catching balls.

“You’ve got to practice it a certain way, and those are certain ways you’ve got to practice it,” said tight ends coach Kyle Richardson, who doubles as the passing-game coordinator.

But Riley also isn’t a fan of a one-dimensional offensive attack, and Shipley said that’s been apparent this spring as well. Shipley’s position group has been the beneficiary of that, getting its share of work in the run game. From a schematic standpoint, Shipley said, how the Tigers are running the ball looks almost identical to how they did it under former play callers Brandon Streeter and Tony Elliott.

“We’re out there running outside zone, inside zone, counter and everything that we did last season,” Shipley said. “It’s just a different dynamic.”

Shipley knew Riley’s background is in the air raid, but he said he did some research shortly after Riley was hired to get an idea of how he might be utilized in the offense before making any assumptions. What did Shipley glean from his findings?

“From my understanding, he pretty much always has a 1,000-yard rusher,” Shipley said.

Or at least some combination of backs that produces 1,000 yards on the ground.

During his first year as a coordinator at SMU in 2020, Mustangs primary back Ulysses Bentley IV nearly reached that mark by himself, finishing that season with 913 yards on 170 carries. The next season, Bentley and Tre Siggers combined for 243 rushing attempts and each surpassed 600 yards. TCU’s Kendre Miller had the best year yet for a Riley-coached back this past season when he ran for 1,399 yards on 224 carries.

Meanwhile, Shipley is coming off a 1,000-yard season of his own, though he anticipates getting involved in a variety of ways come the fall. He was also fourth on the team in receptions last season and expects to be used even more as a pass-catcher in Riley’s system, creating all sorts of opportunities for arguably the most versatile player on Clemson’s roster.

“Being able to use me in a different way and the willingness to do that thus far, I’m not worried about how many rushing yards I have,” Shipley said. “Just how many opportunities I get and how much I can help this offense.”

