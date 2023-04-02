Clemson sweeps Boston College on Cagle's one-hitter

Clemson sweeps Boston College on Cagle's one-hitter

Softball

Clemson sweeps Boston College on Cagle's one-hitter

By April 2, 2023 1:53 pm

By |

Clemson defeated Boston College 8-0 Sunday afternoon as the Tigers swept the Eagles.

Valerie Cagle got the start for the Tigers and threw a one-hitter as Clemson run-ruled Boston College in five.

The Tigers got on the board in the second inning.  Vieira singled with one away.  Houston pinch ran for Vieira and advanced to second on a throwing error as Oda reached on a fielder’s choice.  Miklesh doubled to left center scoring Houston.  Davenport grounded out to score Oda.  The Tigers led 2-0 after the two.

In the top of the third Moore walked to start a rally.  Cagle singled advancing Moore to third.  Jacobsen walked to load the bases.  Logoleo reached on a fielder’s choice scoring Moore.  Vieira walked to load the bases.  Oda walked to score Jacobsen.  Milesh singled to score Logoleo and Vieira.  Davenport singled to score Oda and the Tigers led 7-0.

Davenport hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth.

With the win Clemson moved to 36-1 overall and 12-0 in the ACC.  The Tigers return to action Wednesday night at 7 PM when they host Furman at McWhorter Stadium.

Dear Old Clemson has some great collectibles from Clemson softball players.  Visit our store and support these great student-athletes.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

, , Softball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
19hr

Clemson handed out an offer to a Five-star prospect who visited this weekend. Phenix City, Alabama’s Cameron Coleman announced his offer from the Tigers on Twitter.  The top receiver hails from the same (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home