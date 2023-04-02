Clemson sweeps Boston College on Cagle's one-hitter

Clemson defeated Boston College 8-0 Sunday afternoon as the Tigers swept the Eagles.

Valerie Cagle got the start for the Tigers and threw a one-hitter as Clemson run-ruled Boston College in five.

The Tigers got on the board in the second inning. Vieira singled with one away. Houston pinch ran for Vieira and advanced to second on a throwing error as Oda reached on a fielder’s choice. Miklesh doubled to left center scoring Houston. Davenport grounded out to score Oda. The Tigers led 2-0 after the two.

In the top of the third Moore walked to start a rally. Cagle singled advancing Moore to third. Jacobsen walked to load the bases. Logoleo reached on a fielder’s choice scoring Moore. Vieira walked to load the bases. Oda walked to score Jacobsen. Milesh singled to score Logoleo and Vieira. Davenport singled to score Oda and the Tigers led 7-0.

Davenport hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth.

With the win Clemson moved to 36-1 overall and 12-0 in the ACC. The Tigers return to action Wednesday night at 7 PM when they host Furman at McWhorter Stadium.

