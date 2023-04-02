Shipley reveals two particular areas for improvement in 2023

Will Shipley has already proven to be one of the nation’s most versatile players two years into his time at Clemson, but the Tigers’ running back isn’t content with what he’s done so far.

“I’m always trying to get better,” Shipley said “I know I’m never going to hit my ceiling, so just fine tuning and trying to get my game to be the best it can be as well.”

For Shipley, there are two areas in particular he’s trying to shore up heading into next season starting with more patience in the run game.

“Mostly just gap schemes,” he said. “I think inside zones, I have a really good tempo. But once you get to gap schemes, I tend to speed it up a little too much and don’t give the guards and tackles enough time to pull and don’t set up the blocks as much as I could the past two years. So I’ve really been working on that.”

Being able to turn long gainers into touchdowns is another area in which Shipley feels like he can take a leap as a junior. Shipley has shown off his natural athleticism at times – his mid-stride leap over a Louisville defender on his way to the end zone in last season’s game leads the highlight reel – but as one of the faster players on the team, Shipley said he also wants to become more of a home-run hitter when he breaks into the open field, something that hasn’t always happened whether it be in the running game or a kick return.

A 75-yard kickoff return at Louisville during his freshman year ended with him getting caught from behind. So did a 53-yard run against Wake Forest last season, one of the many missed opportunities that still bothers Shipley when he thinks about them.

“I had too many left on the table last year, and whether that was I was tired out there or the (defensive back) was faster than me, I’ve got to pick it up,” he said. “I’ve got to put some of those in. There are six or seven I could’ve put in last year. No doubt.

A former five-star recruit, Shipley has accounted for 2,982 all-purpose yards his first two seasons. He rushed for 1,182 yards, caught 38 passes and had 324 return yards en route to all-ACC honors last season.

