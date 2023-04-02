What They Are Saying: Recruits rave about Clemson visit

What They Are Saying: Recruits rave about Clemson visit

Recruiting

What They Are Saying: Recruits rave about Clemson visit

By April 2, 2023 9:11 am

By |

Clemson hosted some of the top 2024 and 2025 prospects in the nation this weekend.

In this edition of ‘What they are saying’ we look at what the recruits said on Twitter about the visit to Clemson.

Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
16hr

Clemson handed out an offer to a Five-star prospect who visited this weekend. Phenix City, Alabama’s Cameron Coleman announced his offer from the Tigers on Twitter.  The top receiver hails from the same (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home