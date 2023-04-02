What They Are Saying: Recruits rave about Clemson visit

Clemson hosted some of the top 2024 and 2025 prospects in the nation this weekend.
In this edition of ‘What they are saying’ we look at what the recruits said on Twitter about the visit to Clemson.
Had a great weekend at Clemson! Very special place and excited to get back! @CoachGRiley @TajhB10 @SorrellsJordan pic.twitter.com/zdjdYxZgtG
— Ryan Montgomery (@RyanMonty2025) April 1, 2023
I had an great time at Clemson University and can’t wait to be back!! #GoTigersGo 🐅 @On3Recruits @247Sports @Coach_Grisham pic.twitter.com/YSM59yhumT
— Thomas Blackshear (@ThomasB2_) April 1, 2023
Really enjoyed my time at Clemson today!!!!! @CoachEason1 @ClemsonFB @CoachBake99 @CoachEstepLCHS @Coach_Stan3 🐅🐅🟠⚪️🏈 pic.twitter.com/RL5OV7idbU
— Amare Adams (@AmareAdams7) April 1, 2023
#AGTG🙏🏾 After a great visit, Im blessed ✞o receive an Offer from Clemson University🐅 @JeremyO_Johnson @CHSREDDEVILS@DemetricDWarren @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong247 @ErikRichardsUSA
@RWrightRivals pic.twitter.com/Hcf7d5VcnZ
— Cameron Coleman (@CamColeman12) April 1, 2023
Special place, special people!@CoachGRiley @TajhB10 @SorrellsJordan @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/7PrleVRWF3
— Mike Montgomery (@montymont6) April 1, 2023
Had a amazing time at Clemson university can’t wait to get back! @rblackstonbhp @CoachBallenger @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/iFMGyFk8qR
— Marquise Henderson (@quisehenderson) April 1, 2023
I had a FANTABULOUS visit at Clemson #Allin @Coach_Austin_OL @TyroneC55 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/m4GYLyF8cw
— Chauncey Gooden #5️⃣5️⃣ (@ChaunceyGooden) April 1, 2023
✝️… Had a Great Day in Death Valley today!!! @Coach_Grisham @ArtavisScott @ClemsonInsider @ClemsonFB @ALLGASTRNG @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/t87QwHB02R
— Daylyn Upshaw (2025🎓) (@Daylyn2025) April 2, 2023
I HAD A BLAST AT CLEMSON TODAY💯💯🔥🔥 @ClemsonFB @ClemsonInsider @Clemson247 @The_Real_Dabo @MohrRecruiting @JedMay_ @JeremyO_Johnson @ChadSimmons_ @ParkviewFB @ParkviewOL @lukewinstel pic.twitter.com/fNXiVCUxW4
— Cortez Smith (@OrnandoSmith) April 2, 2023
What an amazing experience with @ClemsonFB today! Thanks for having me @SorrellsJordan @Clements_TJC @coachjody29 @Coach_Grisham @TajhB10 pic.twitter.com/dmHuz5MMuS
— Shavar Young Jr. (@shavar_y) April 2, 2023