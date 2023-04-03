Clemson draft prospect set to meet with pair of NFL teams

This Clemson draft prospect is reportedly set to visit with a pair of NFL teams this week.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dallas Cowboys will host Trenton Simpson for a pre-draft visit on Tuesday, before the former Tiger linebacker meets with the Cleveland Browns after that.
A projected first or second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Simpson posted a blazing 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine last month before putting on a show at Clemson’s Pro Day.
Simpson recorded 22.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks during his time at Clemson from 2020-22. This past season, the 6-foot-2, 235-pounder racked up 77 tackles en route to third-team all-ACC honors and being named a Butkus Award semifinalist.
The 2023 NFL Draft will be held from April 27-29 in Kansas City.
The #Cowboys will host at least two prospects on pre-draft visits tomorrow, with #Clemson LB Trenton Simpson and #Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt coming to visit, sources say. Simpson has the #Browns after that.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2023
