Clemson draft prospect set to meet with pair of NFL teams

This Clemson draft prospect is reportedly set to visit with a pair of NFL teams this week.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dallas Cowboys will host Trenton Simpson for a pre-draft visit on Tuesday, before the former Tiger linebacker meets with the Cleveland Browns after that.

A projected first or second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Simpson posted a blazing 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine last month before putting on a show at Clemson’s Pro Day.

Simpson recorded 22.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks during his time at Clemson from 2020-22. This past season, the 6-foot-2, 235-pounder racked up 77 tackles en route to third-team all-ACC honors and being named a Butkus Award semifinalist.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held from April 27-29 in Kansas City.

The #Cowboys will host at least two prospects on pre-draft visits tomorrow, with #Clemson LB Trenton Simpson and #Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt coming to visit, sources say. Simpson has the #Browns after that. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2023