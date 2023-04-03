Hall gives injury update on defensive lineman

A projected starting defensive lineman was limited by an injury the last time the media got viewing access to one of Clemson’s spring practices last week.

Justin Mascoll was in a green jersey Wednesday after tweaking his ankle. But his position coach, Lemanski Hall, said the veteran defensive end was back as a full participant during Monday’s practice.

“He’s good,” said Hall, who’s entering his sixth year coaching the Tigers’ defensive ends.

Mascoll is back for a sixth season after deciding to use his COVID year to return to school. The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder has been a part of the edge rotation for the last few years, but Mascoll has only started 13 of the 53 games he’s played at one of the more talented positions on the roster during that time.

But with Myles Murphy and K.J. Henry moving on to the NFL, Mascoll is in line for his largest role yet along the Tigers’ defensive front. He and fellow sixth-year player Xavier Thomas are expected to be at the top of the depth chart at the position once preseason camp begins in August, but both have been limited this spring.

For the time being, it’s made for more significant reps for some of Clemson’s younger defensive ends. But Hall said Mascoll and Thomas have stayed sharp mentally when they haven’t been able to practice.

“(Mascoll) is locked in, and he’s been encouraging,” Hall said. “He’s been coaching those guys, and that’s what I need from those two players to help me out and to be a leader. You can’t lead if you’re not here, and I’m always reminding those guys, ‘Look man, I need you to be locked in in my meetings, bring these young guys on and be the leaders that we’re looking for.’ I’ve been really pleased with Mascoll.”

