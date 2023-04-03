Higgins discusses number change, contract situation

Former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins recently joined The Pat McAfee Show and talked about a number of topics, including working on a contract to hopefully remain with the Cincinnati Bengals.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin shot down the trade rumors that have surrounded Higgins, saying “trading Tee Higgins is not on my mind” and other teams should “go find your own” wideout because Tobin is “not in the business of making other teams better.”

Higgins appreciates what Tobin had to say and hopes to stay with the Bengals for the long term.

“It was good to hear them say that,” Higgins said. “It made me feel like they want me here, and man, hopefully we can get a deal done.” At the moment, though, Higgins said he’s not concerned with his contract situation. “Yeah, right now, I’m just preparing for the season,” Higgins said. “I’m not really worried about the contract. Obviously, I want to get a deal done, but I let my agent handle that, and right now, just for me, getting my body right for next season.” Higgins, 24, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is now eligible for a contract extension. Over his first three NFL seasons, the 2020 second-round pick has caught 215 passes for 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns. Higgins also spoke about his jersey number swap from 85 to 5 and more in his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Check it out below:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

