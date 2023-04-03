Mickens needs to 'be on the field somewhere' for Clemson's defense

One of the top playmakers in the secondary continues to push for a larger role in Clemson’s defense.

R.J. Mickens has yet to be a full-time starter on the back end, but the Tigers’ rising senior has been playing like one of late. He started nearly half (6) of the 13 games he played last season, finishing sixth on the team with 55 tackles and pulling down a team-best three interceptions.

Clemson has its two primary starters back at the position in Jalyn Phillips and Andrew Mukuba, but with fellow veterans like Mickens and Tyler Venables also returning for another season, safeties coach Mickey Conn insisted there’s competition for those spots atop the depth chart this spring.

And Mickens is squarely in the mix.

“R.J. Mickens is a playmaker, and he’s got to be on field somewhere,” Conn said.

That could mean lining Mickens up at another position if needed. In addition to both safety spots, Conn said the 6-foot-2, 212-pounder is versatile enough to play nickel or even Will linebacker in a pinch.

“And in our dime stuff, he can play the dime,” Conn said, referencing the defensive package with a sixth defensive back on the field. “He’s a really smart, cerebral player. He recognizes formations, and he understands scheme really well.

“I’m excited about what he brings to the table. He’s a really good player and can do a lot of things to help us.”

Clemson hasn’t been hesitant about playing three safeties at a time in recent seasons in order to better match up with the offense’s personnel. Conn said he doesn’t envision that changing next fall, particularly given the options the Tigers have at that position.

“It just depends on what we decided to do with that nickel and what teams we’re playing,” he said. “If they’re going to run the ball a lot, we’re going to play with a Sam (linebacker). If they’re going to throw the ball a lot, we’re going to play with another DB on the field. … At the same time, if that nickel’s a safety and he’s better than the nickel that’s a linebacker, then he needs to be on the field and playing. We just want to get the best 11 on the field for the situation, the down, the distance, the position in the game and who the winners are.”

