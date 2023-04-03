Something in those hills

One of the top 2026 defensive prospects in the nation visited Clemson over the weekend.
Grayson High defensive edge prospect Tyler Atkinson saw something different when he visited the Tigers.
“I saw something different and I liked it. I had a great time,” Tweeted the future top 50 prospect.
I saw something different, @ClemsonFB, and I liked it‼️
I had a great time @CoachConn @The_Real_Dabo @coachski_ @WesleyGoodwin @CoachSB_4theG @JeremyO_Johnson @Clemson247 @ClemsonInsider @adamgorney @SWiltfong247 @Mansell247 @MattOnClemson pic.twitter.com/NQv8PB0o39
— Tyler Atkinson (@Tyler16Atkinson) April 2, 2023