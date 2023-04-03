Where would this former NFL GM draft Murphy?

A former NFL general manager and executive recently released a mock draft ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, which will be held from April 27-29 in Kansas City.

Former New York Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum put out a mock draft based on his own evaluations and preferences, and how he would make each first-round selection personally — the mock draft isn’t based on what he’s expecting or hearing.

With that said, Tannenbaum’s mock draft has former Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy going to the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 8 overall pick.

Murphy is the lone Clemson draft prospect to appear in Tannenbaum’s mock.

“Atlanta needs help up front after fielding a moribund pass rush last year,” Tannenbaum wrote. “In 2022, the Falcons ranked last in sacks per dropback (3.5%) and pressure rate (20.2%). They signed defensive tackle David Onyemata and returned edge rusher Lorenzo Carter, but they need someone like Murphy off the edge.”

Last season, Murphy tied for the team lead with 6.5 sacks and ranked second on the team with 11 tackles for loss.

The Marietta, Ga., native tallied 45 total tackles this past season while starting 11 of the 13 games he played in. He posted three pass breakups, eight quarterback pressures and a forced fumble en route to earning first-team All-ACC honors.

A former top-five national recruit, Murphy made an instant impact upon joining Clemson’s program in 2020, earning Freshman All-America honors from several outlets in 2020 and earning a fourth-team All-American selection from Phil Steele in 2021.

The 6-foot-5, 268-pounder finished his Clemson career (2020-22) with 139 tackles (37.0 for loss), 17.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and six pass breakups over 38 games (27 starts).

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

