Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap - Week 7

Clemson (16-13, 2-7 ACC) picked up a midweek win over College of Charleston before being swept at home by #2 Wake Forest in a close series. The Tigers welcome #17 Coastal Carolina on Tuesday before traveling to Florida State for another Thursday-Saturday ACC series (Thursday game on ACC Network).

Overall Record: 16-13 (2-7 ACC) Last Week: 1-3 (0-3 ACC) 3/28 Tuesday vs. College of Charleston W, 10-3 3/30 Thursday #2 Wake Forest L, 3-8 3/31 Friday #2 Wake Forest L, 3-4 4/1 Saturday #2 Wake Forest L, 5-6 Next Week: 4/4 Tuesday #17 Coastal Carolina (18-7) 6:00PM 4/6 Thursday Florida State (12-15, 3-9 ACC) 8:00PM (ACCN) 4/7 Friday Florida State (12-15, 3-9 ACC) 6:00PM 4/8 Saturday Florida State (12-15, 3-9 ACC) 2:00PM Records and rankings as of Monday, April 3rd

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Caden Grice

The junior first baseman from Greer, SC earned his third straight hitter-of-the-week award after going 7-for-14 (.500) in four games last week. Grice had a double, a triple, two homers, four runs, and three RBI with a 1.143 slugging percentage on the week.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Nick Clayton

The redshirt junior righty from York, SC earned his second straight pitcher-of-the-week award for his relief performance against Wake Forest on Friday night. In 4.2 innings, Clayton allowed a run on three hits (.176 OBA) with a walk and eight strikeouts.

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers tied their opponents in runs (21-21) while outhitting them .287 (39 hits) to .239 (33 hits). On the week, Clemson had six doubles, a triple, two homers, 11 walks, and four HBPs against 29 strikeouts while going 3-3 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 4.75 ERA, allowing 21 runs (19 earned) in 36.0 innings with 21 walks and four HBPs against 48 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .972 clip, committing four errors in 142 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson welcomes #17 Coastal Carolina on Tuesday evening to Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers lead the all-time series with the Chanticleers 47-12, including a 34-7 mark at home (all at DKS). Clemson travels to Florida State this weekend in ACC play. The Tigers trail the all-time series 72-82-1 (but are 46-44 in ACC regular-season games) and are 21-44-1 in games in Tallahassee.

