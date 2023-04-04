Former Tiger finds new home in pro football

A former Clemson player has found a new home in professional football.

The Arlington Renegades of the XFL signed ex-Tiger quarterback Kelly Bryant on Monday.

Bryant played for the Tigers from 2015-17 and part of 2018 before transferring to Missouri to finish out his college career. In 2017, he led Clemson to an ACC Championship and appearance in the College Football Playoff.

A finalist for the 2017 Manning Award, Bryant completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 2,802 yards and 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions over 14 games (14 starts) that season. He also had 665 yards and 11 touchdowns on 192 carries.

Bryant, who didn’t get drafted in the NFL, previously had short stints in the CFL and Indoor Football League. He also participated in the Fan Controlled Football League where he was named Finals MVP of the People’s Championship.

TRANSACTION: The Arlington Renegades have signed QB Kelly Bryant, Missouri. pic.twitter.com/K4Yw0nAeYC — XFL Communications Department (@XFL_PR) April 3, 2023

It always works out on his timing. 🙏🏽 #PuBd — Kelly Bryant (@KellyB125) April 3, 2023

