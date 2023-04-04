The latest on Clemson's injured offensive linemen

Clemson assistant Thomas Austin this week updated the status of a couple of starting offensive linemen working their way back from injuries.

Walker Parks (ankle) and Marcus Tate (knee) have been limited participants in spring practices after undergoing surgeries, but Austin said both are making progress and expected to be fully healthy by the time the summer rolls around. Mitchell Mayes also tweaked his knee during a recent scrimmage and has missed a few practices, but Austin said Mayes is expected to return to action next week.

In Tate’s case, the Tigers’ left guard has gotten to the point where he has gone through individual drills the last few practices, Austin said.

“He looked really good (Monday) doing some change-of-direction stuff,” said Austin, who’s beginning his second year coaching the offensive line. “He’s a guy that if you were going to go play a game on April 15, he might be a guy that could go a little bit. He’s close. He’s very close.”

Parks has been the most limited of the two, being relegated largely to mental reps this spring. But Austin said the 6-foot-5, 315-pound rising senior isn’t dealing with any pain at this point.

“He’s feeling good,” Austin said. “I think he was like 90% on the AlterG (treadmill) running straight ahead the other day. There’s no pain in the ankle. It’s just a matter of stiffness and getting back, so he’ll be full go in the summer.”

Austin added that Parks has also been working on strengthening the rest of his body this spring.

“I joked with Walker that all I see him do is lift, do treatment and eat,” Austin said. “He’s huge. He’s as strong as he’s ever been, and he’s a guy that fights to keep it in. He’s been killing it.”

Parks and Tate are part of an offensive line that’s returning four of its five starters from last season. Parks has 26 career starts under his belt, starting all but one game at right guard last season after making the move from right tackle. Tate has started 19 games in his first two seasons at Clemson.

