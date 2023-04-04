Two-sport standout, rising recruit ‘loved’ first visit to Clemson

A two-sport standout from the Yellowhammer State traveled to Tiger Town for the first time last week.

Valley (Ala.) High School’s Cam Dooley made his way to Clemson for a football recruiting visit on Wednesday, March 29.

“I loved my visit to Clemson,” he told The Clemson Insider. “The facility was amazing.”

A class of 2024 prospect, Dooley has seen his recruitment start to take off this year, picking up football offers from UAB, Georgia State, Kentucky, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Tulane and Alabama State since January. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound athlete also plays basketball and averaged 18.2 points with 8.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a junior.

Dooley will likely line up on the defensive side of the ball at the next level, and the Tigers are looking at the rising senior as a safety prospect.

“I had a great conversation with the coaches and they seem to be interested in me,” he said. “Getting an offer from Clemson would be huge.”

“I spent a lot of time with Coach (Lemanski) Hall,” Dooley added. “I got some good feedback from the coaches. They love my size and athletic ability.”

While it was Dooley’s first visit to Clemson, the staff doesn’t want it to be his last.

“They want to get me on campus again soon,” he said. “I haven’t picked a date yet.”

What stands out the most to him about Clemson after his initial experience on campus checking out the Tigers?

“Clemson has a winning tradition,” he said. “Everything about them so far was good. It was a great experience.”

Dooley is teammates at Valley High with fellow class of 2024 recruit Jay Harper, a cornerback who made his first visit to Clemson last Wednesday as well and likewise enjoyed the experience.

–Photo courtesy of Cam Dooley on Twitter (@CamDooley1)

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

