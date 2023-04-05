2024 offensive tackle adds Clemson offer

April 5, 2023

Clemson extended an offer to a coveted offensive lineman in the class of 2024 on Wednesday.

Fred J. Page (TN) star Ronan O’Connell announced an offer from the Tigers with a tweet on Wednesday evening. O’Connell was in town for a visit Wednesday.

O’Connell is a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite Ranking, which has him as the No. 495 overall recruit and No. 34 offensive tackle in the class of 2024.

Despite holding just a three-star ranking, the 6-foot-4, 273-pound tackle holds 30-plus total offers, including around two dozen Power Five scholarships.

