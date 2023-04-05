Clemson expecting pass-rush help from familiar name

Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff already know one way Clemson’s defense can benefit from a familiar name next season.

Eight years after former All-American Shaq Lawson got done terrorizing opponents along Clemson’s defensive front, his brother, Jaheim, is bringing some of the same tools to the Tigers. Whether the younger Lawson is ready to be an every down player next season as a redshirt freshman remains to be seen, but there is one particular skill set that will be helpful then.

“Jaheim can rush the quarterback,” defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall said. “There’s no doubt.”

Swinney was the first to note Jaheim’s explosiveness off the edge this spring, calling him one of the best three pure pass rushers on the Tigers’ roster. Hall agreed with that statement, adding that, at a minimum, Clemson plans to get Jaheim on the field in obvious passing situations.

“I don’t expect to see Jaheim in a 4i or a 3-technique trying to take on guards and tackles,” Hall said. “I like to see him on the edge rushing the quarterback. That’s the skill set that he brings to the table.”

Like his brother, Jaheim played his prep football at Daniel High, where the younger Lawson racked up 40 tackles for loss and 25 sacks during his high school career. But not only was Jaheim buried on the depth chart at what was perhaps the deepest and most talented position on the roster last season, he also needed a year to beef up his 6-foot-2 frame, which contributed to him playing in just one game a season ago.

Hall said Jaheim has started to fill out his body. He is now listed on Clemson’s roster at 235 pounds.

“He’s eating better,” Hall said. “He’s doing the things that we’re asking him to do.”

Clemson could use the help off the edge.

Myles Murphy led Clemson in sacks each of the past two seasons. But with him, K.J. Henry and Bryan Bresee all moving on to the NFL, the lists of requests for Jaheim could include being a rush specialist. Only one defensive lineman left on the roster (Xavier Thomas) has recorded double-digit sacks in his career.

“For us as a defense, we’ve got to put him in the right situation so he can do what he’s good at,” Hall said.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

