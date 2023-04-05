Clemson Softball Weekly Wrap - Week 8

No. 4 Clemson (36-1, 12-0 ACC) picked up a run-rule win over rival South Carolina in midweek action before sweeping a three-game series at Boston College over the weekend. The Tigers welcome Furman (game on ACC Network) to McWhorter Stadium on Wednesday before a huge Thursday-Saturday home series with #6 Florida State (Thursday on ACC Network and Friday on ESPN2).

Overall Record: 36-1 (12-0 ACC) Last Week: 4-0 3/28 Tuesday South Carolina W, 10-0 (5) 3/31 Friday @ Boston College W, 8-4 3/31 Friday @ Boston College W, 7-3 4/2 Sunday @ Boston College W, 8-0 (5) Next Week: 4/5 Wednesday Furman (12-21) 7:00PM (ACCN) 4/6 Thursday #6 Florida State (29-7, 8-1 ACC) 6:00PM (ACCN) 4/7 Friday #6 Florida State (29-7, 8-1 ACC) 7:00PM (ESPN2) 4/8 Saturday #6 Florida State (29-7, 8-1 ACC) 12:00PM Records and rankings as of Monday, April 3rd.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Ally Miklesh

The graduate outfielder from Stevens Point, WI earned her first hitter-of-the-week award after going 4-for-8 (.500) in four games last week. Miklesh had a double, two runs, four RBI, four walks, and was 2-2 on stolen bases with a team-best .692 on-base percentage.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Valerie Cagle

The redshirt junior righty from Yorktown, VA earned her fifth straight pitcher-of-the-week award after going 2-0 in three games (two complete games) over the last week. In 15.0 innings, Cagle did not allow a run on four hits (.085 OBA) with one walk and 12 strikeouts to move her record to 17-1 on the season.

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored the competition 33-7 while outhitting their opponents .340 (34 hits) to .146 (12 hits). On the week, Clemson had four doubles, six homers, 25 walks, and six HBPs against 16 strikeouts while going 8-9 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 0.58 ERA, allowing seven runs (two earned) in 24.0 innings with five walks and 23 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .954 clip, committing five errors in 108 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson welcomes Furman to McWhorter Stadium for the third straight year. The Tigers lead the all-time series 6-0, including a 5-0 mark at home, and have outscored the Paladins 42-3 (including a 10-0 win in Greenville earlier this season). Clemson welcomes Florida State to McWhorter Stadium for the first-time ever this weekend. The Tigers are 0-4 all-time against the Seminoles after being swept in Tallahassee (4-5, 6-7, 0-6) and falling 6-8 in the ACC Championship game last season.