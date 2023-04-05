Highly touted edge rusher 'saw something different' on Clemson visit

Clemson hosted a plethora of highly ranked recruits over the weekend, including guys from the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes.

Among the players in town was 2026 edge rusher Tyler Atkinson, who hails from Georgia powerhouse Grayson High School. He was the youngest player hosted by the Tigers over the weekend.

“I really enjoyed the visit there,” Atkinson said. “There are a lot of good vibes.”

He also praised the Tigers on Twitter, sending out multiple tweets regarding his time in Clemson.

“It was very different in a really good way,” Atkinson said. “I like the loyalty of the program a lot because I am a loyal person. Coach Dabo is super loyal to his players, coaches, and the process.”

Atkinson has yet to receive a ranking, simply because most recruiting services have not put out their 2026 rankings at this point. However, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound pass rusher lists 17 offers, 15 of which are from Power Five schools.

Despite his young age, Atkinson has already emerged as a budding superstar. In his freshman season with the Rams, he racked up 112 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, eight sacks, four pass deflections and a fumble recovery.

“I spent a lot of time with Coach (Mickey) Conn and Coach (Wes) Goodwin,” Atkinson said. “They love my film and ball IQ. Coach Goodwin and I talked a lot of ball. Coach Dabo is as real as it gets, which I like. I look forward to getting to know him.”

Atkinson is already in the process of planning another visit sometime this summer.

