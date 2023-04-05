McCubbin leads Tigers to victory over Paladins

It was a beautiful day in Clemson Wednesday, McWhorter Stadium was packed and full of excitement as the Tigers were set to face the Furman Paladins. The Paladins came into the game 12-21, while the Tigers came in 36-1, undefeated at home, and currently ranked fourth in the nation.

Right-hander, Brooke McCubbin (4-0) got the start in the circle for the Tigers. McCubbin finished the game allowing one hit, no runs, and no errors.

The Tigers came out swinging Wednesday. In the bottom of the first,Valerie Cagle stepped up to bat with runners on first and second. Cagle hit a line drive down right-center field, and Mackenzie Clark and Maddie Moore both ran home to give Clemson an early 2-0 lead.

Clemson’s defense also did its part Wednesday with the first four innings all being 1-2-3 innings.

In the bottom of the third Moore doubled to center field and Clark ran home to put the Tigers at a 3-0 lead. Immediately after Cagle singled up the middle, and Moore scored as a result.

There was little action for the rest of the game on both sides until the top of the 7th inning when the Paladins finally got on the board after a wild-pitch error by the Tigers’ pitcher, Regan Spencer. Spencer came in to McCubbin late in the seventh. The Tigers defeated the Paladins 4-1.

Clemson is set to start their series against Florida State, Thursday April 6th at 3 p.m. Due to weather conditions this weekend, game 2 of the series has been rescheduled to Thursday and will begin at 6 p.m.

