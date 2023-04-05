Swinney seeing what he needs to see from Clemson’s new offense

Clemson is still in the installation phase with its new offense. But when it comes to what he wanted the unit to accomplish within Garrett Riley’s system this spring, head coach Dabo Swinney doesn’t have many complaints.

Philosophically, not much is changing for the offense under its first-year offensive coordinator. But the theme for the Tigers in Riley’s air-raid system this spring has been simplicity when it comes to the number of plays they run, a change from the way Clemson operated under former coordinators Brandon Streeter and Tony Elliott.

The switch in systems has also come with plenty of procedural alterations, including alignment, terminology and signals. But Swinney said his players as well as a coaching staff that’s largely new to teaching air-raid concepts have bought into immersing themselves in it through 12 practices.

“The staff has done an awesome job, from Garrett on down, with just the details of what we’re doing, and the guys have bought in,” Swinney said. “Just seeing what I hoped I would see in the spring, and that’s just getting our confidence back and getting a little swagger back in what we’re doing.

“These guys have really, really bought in and are handling it well.”

That doesn’t mean everything has been perfect. From an execution standpoint, Swinney said there’s been some bad mixed in with the good throughout the spring, including in the Tigers’ second full scrimmage Wednesday.

“They had a three-and-out, and then they had a 17-play drive,” Swinney said. “Came back and had a turnover in the red zone.”

But even if the Tigers weren’t in the midst of a shock to their offensive system, Swinney said that development wouldn’t bother him.

“As the head coach, I kind of like that because if they just win the whole day, I’m walking off the field not real happy with my defense,” he said. “If I was an offensive coach or a defensive coach, I’d probably have a different answer. From my perspective and the lens I look at it, I love it when we have a day like today where there’s really good and bad on both sides. It’s really competitive, and just seeing them all get after it out there is encouraging.”

Running back Will Shipley mentioned earlier in the spring that 75% of Riley’s offense had been installed within the first week of practices, which goes back to that simplicity theme. Swinney clarified it’s a little more complicated than that with certain plays and formations having complementary aspects built into them.

That leaves plenty of work that still needs to be done in the summer and fall, Swinney said. All things considered, though, he feels about as good as he can about where things stand with the unit as the spring winds down.

“We’re coming out of spring really feeling pretty confident about where we’re headed,” Swinney said. “There’s a lot more we need to build on, but I think the main goal was to come out of this thing with a lot of momentum going into the summer and a lot of confidence. And I’ve seen that.”