Swinney updates injuries following Clemson's scrimmage

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updated the injury status of his team following the Tigers’ second scrimmage of the spring Wednesday.

Swinney said the Tigers are starting to get some guys that have been banged up back, including veteran defensive end Justin Mascoll.

“We just got Mascoll back today,” Swinney said. “He’s been banged up with a little ankle. It’s the first scrimmage he’s had, so getting him back.”

Swinney said redshirt junior defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Caden Story have gotten back in the fold as well.

“We’ve had a few other guys out,” he said. “Capehart, Caden Story for different injury-type things. So, getting them back going has been good. We got really thin at D-tackle for a few practices with Caden out and Capehart out, and then obviously Tre (Williams) as well and Ruke (Orhorhoro). So, it was good for some of those guys, but a lot of reps. So getting some of those bodies back has been really good.”

Swinney also gave the latest on several other players including receivers Beaux Collins, who continues to recover from shoulder surgery, and Adam Randall (knee) as well as defensive backs Sheridan Jones and Jalyn Phillips.

“We’ve got a few guys that have kind of gotten back into practice that we’re not going to let play (in the spring game), but they’ve been able to get out there and really get some high-speed reps, like Beaux Collins for example,” Swinney said. “He’s really been able to do a lot of things practice wise but not quite ready to go scrimmage. Adam Randall’s close. He looks great. He’s right there. Sheridan and JP, really pleased with their progress. These are all postseason-type things that if we were starting spring next week, those guys would have a chance to go through spring. That’s some of the main guys that we’ve been able to get back in here.”

Offensive linemen Walker Parks (ankle) and Marcus Tate (knee) have been limited participants in spring practices after undergoing surgeries, but Swinney said both are making progress.

“Really good. Both doing great,” Swinney said. “Marcus, that’s another guy, he’s like Beaux — he’s back in practice. He’s back doing all the individual, all of our team stuff, separate stuff. But again, another couple weeks he’d probably be going through spring. He’s in the dress of the day and kind of doing everything, but we’re not letting him do any live work. So, he’s in a good spot, as is Walker.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

