Swinney Wednesday Scrimmage Report

April 5, 2023 9:23 pm

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney went in-depth on Wednesday’s scrimmage, the latest on injuries and much more.

Watch coach Swinney’s presser on TCITV:

