Watch: Lawrence throws out first pitch at minor league baseball game

Former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence got the chance to show off his arm this week — not on the football field, but instead the mound.

Lawrence had the opportunity to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s 2023 home opener Tuesday evening.

The Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, opened their home schedule against the Durham Bulls at 121 Financial Ballpark.

You can watch Lawrence throw out the first pitch before the game below:

QB1 with a special delivery 🔥 for the @JaxShrimp home opener. pic.twitter.com/EAARZCoKsy — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 4, 2023

Trevor Lawrence throwing out the first pitch tonight for the @JaxShrimp game ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/0i7OBInFSc — sarah (@fangirlfornfl) April 5, 2023

