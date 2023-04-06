2025 legacy recruit has Clemson as 'one of his top schools'

Clemson hosted a slew of big names for visits over the weekend, with guys from the next three recruiting classes in attendance.

Central (AL) offensive lineman Mal Waldrep was among the names in town on Saturday, adding to his long list of Clemson visits.

“I really enjoyed the family atmosphere that Clemson gives off every time I step on campus,” Waldrep said. “I also enjoyed getting to see the guys practice up there and all the hard work everyone puts in.”

A class of 2025 prospect, Waldrep has begun to see his recruiting process truly take off. In the last year, the 6-foot-5, 290-pound lineman has received offers from Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Penn State and UAB. He has also been on a number of visits to Power Five schools such as Alabama.

“The highlight of my visit was definitely getting to spend time with Coach (Thomas) Austin and learn about what he does specifically to develop his offensive linemen,” Waldrep said. “I also loved touring the facilities and seeing how special Clemson really was.”

Waldrep is no stranger to Clemson considering his father, Joe Waldrep, spent four seasons as a linebacker under head coach Frank Howard from 1962 to 1966.

“Clemson is definitely near the top of my list,” he said. “Considering I have family that played there in the past and they just really stood out to me more than just about every other school.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

