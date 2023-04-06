Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Tigers battle Noles

Clemson and Florida State battled in a top ten showdown. The Noles defeated the Tigers 4-1 to win the series in the second game Thursday at McWhorter Stadium.
Check out some great pictures from the action in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
Clemson hosted a slew of big names for visits over the weekend, with guys from the next three recruiting classes in attendance. Central (AL) offensive lineman Mal Waldrep was among the names in town on (…)
After falling in the first game of the series against Florida State (30-7), Clemson (37-2) was looking to bounce back Thursday evening in game two. This loss snapped the Tigers 29-game win streak that dates (…)
Even with D.J. Uiagalelei moving on from the program, Clemson still has two former blue-chip quarterback prospects on its roster for next season. But that doesn’t mean there’s a quarterback competition (…)
Clemson, SC — No. 6 Florida State used two big innings to end No. 4 Clemson’s 29-game home winning streak with a 7-0 win on Thursday afternoon at McWhorter Stadium. With the win, the Seminoles won the (…)
In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Cooper Ingle, a junior catcher from Asheville, NC. Favorite (…)
When Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz and tight end Jake Briningstool match up in practice, it’s a battle. If you ask Woodaz, he got the better of Briningstool by a little bit when the two went at it earlier (…)
In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Millie Thompson, a junior lefty pitcher from Bedford, Virginia. (…)
When it comes to rules, there are almost always exceptions. And Peter Woods is one of them. Clemson’s five-star defensive lineman has been all the rage this spring when it comes to the Tigers’ incoming (…)
Dabo Swinney spoke to the media on Wednesday evening following the completion of the second scrimmage of spring practice. Swinney had an optimistic tone about the improvement of his squad during the spring, (…)
The Clemson football team held its second and final scrimmage of the spring Wednesday at Memorial Stadium. And head coach Dabo Swinney is very pleased with what he saw on the field. “You get two, so today (…)