Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Cooper Ingle

Baseball

By April 6, 2023 3:56 pm

By |

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Cooper Ingle, a junior catcher from Asheville, NC.

Favorite Pre-Game Meal:
Moe’s BBQ Wings

Favorite Clemson Tradition:
Hats toward Cheap Seats

Favorite Spot on Clemson’s Campus:
Lake Hartwell

Favorite MLB Player:
Bryce Harper

Favorite Food:
Sushi

Favorite Hobby Outside Baseball:
Hanging out with teammates

Favorite Sport to Watch (besides baseball):
NFL Football (Minnesota Vikings)

Favorite Movie:
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Favorite Vacation:
Keys

What sport would you play other than baseball?:
Football

What three words would your teammates use to describe you?:
Competitive, energetic, dawg

If you could have dinner with anybody, who would you pick?:
Jesus

