Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Cooper Ingle

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Cooper Ingle, a junior catcher from Asheville, NC.

Favorite Pre-Game Meal:

Moe’s BBQ Wings

Favorite Clemson Tradition:

Hats toward Cheap Seats

Favorite Spot on Clemson’s Campus:

Lake Hartwell

Favorite MLB Player:

Bryce Harper

Favorite Food:

Sushi

Favorite Hobby Outside Baseball:

Hanging out with teammates

Favorite Sport to Watch (besides baseball):

NFL Football (Minnesota Vikings)

Favorite Movie:

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Favorite Vacation:

Keys

What sport would you play other than baseball?:

Football

What three words would your teammates use to describe you?:

Competitive, energetic, dawg

If you could have dinner with anybody, who would you pick?:

Jesus