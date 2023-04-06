Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Cooper Ingle

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Cooper Ingle, a junior catcher from Asheville, NC.
Favorite Pre-Game Meal:
Moe’s BBQ Wings
Favorite Clemson Tradition:
Hats toward Cheap Seats
Favorite Spot on Clemson’s Campus:
Lake Hartwell
Favorite MLB Player:
Bryce Harper
Favorite Food:
Sushi
Favorite Hobby Outside Baseball:
Hanging out with teammates
Favorite Sport to Watch (besides baseball):
NFL Football (Minnesota Vikings)
Favorite Movie:
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
Favorite Vacation:
Keys
What sport would you play other than baseball?:
Football
What three words would your teammates use to describe you?:
Competitive, energetic, dawg
If you could have dinner with anybody, who would you pick?:
Jesus