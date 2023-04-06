Clemson has its 'best day as a team all spring'

The Clemson football team held its second and final scrimmage of the spring Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.

And head coach Dabo Swinney is very pleased with what he saw on the field.

“You get two, so today was No. 2 and probably, honestly, our best day as a team all spring,” Swinney said. “Just really competitive, not a lot of crap with procedure penalties, jumping offsides. ACC refs out here today. It was a very clean scrimmage and again, very competitive on both sides and really a good way to kind of go into this Easter break this weekend. Really proud of the guys.”

According to Swinney, the Tigers are beginning to get healthier as well ahead of the April 15 spring game.

“Starting to get a few guys that are banged up back, and we got a little break this weekend, which will be good,” he said. “So, hopefully by the time we get to the game next week, we’ll have pretty much as many guys as we’ve had in a while out this spring that can come out here and put on a show for the fans.”

Swinney likes what his team has been able to get accomplished this spring, including during Wednesday’s scrimmage.

“We looked like a team that’s improved today,” he said. “Starting to see a little bit of leadership emerge from some young guys that’s kind of encouraging, and when we put it all together, I think this has got a chance to be a really good team once again and a chance to compete at the highest level. The margin for error is small, but this team will have a shot, and I’m excited about what I’ve seen.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

