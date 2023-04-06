Clemson LB asked if TE will take the country by storm this season

When Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz and tight end Jake Briningstool match up in practice, it’s a battle.

If you ask Woodaz, he got the better of Briningstool by a little bit when the two went at it earlier in spring practice.

“We had a couple one-on-one reps a couple weeks ago,” Woodaz said. “Jake got me on one, and then I got him on the other. I think I got him two times in a row, actually.”

As you might imagine, it’s a sight to behold when the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Woodaz covers the 6-foot-6, 230-pound Briningstool on a route.

“There’s definitely limbs flying everywhere,” Woodaz said. “You’ve got long legs, long arms, so I just try to be like a blanket over him. So, just stay in that hip pretty much.”

A young defensive weapon whose versatility has led to his usage at both linebacker and safety, Woodaz is entering his sophomore season coming off a standout true freshman 2022 campaign that saw him collect 20 tackles (5.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a blocked punt over 14 games (one start).

Briningstool, meanwhile, is the leading candidate to take over Davis Allen’s role as Clemson’s No. 1 tight end. A former unanimous four-star and top-100 national prospect, Briningstool put together a strong sophomore season in 2022 when he brought in 25 catches for 285 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games (one start).

Is Briningstool poised for an even bigger breakout season in 2023?

Woodaz was asked if he believes Briningstool is going to take the country by storm this year.

“Yeah, I think he’s going to take the next step for sure,” Woodaz said. “We can see it out here. He’s been making some plays.”

