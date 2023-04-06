Clemson Softball: Get to Know Millie Thompson

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Millie Thompson, a junior lefty pitcher from Bedford, Virginia.
Favorite Pre-Game Meal:
Chicken nuggets from McDonald’s and a coffee from Freehand
Favorite Pre-Game Tradition:
I only wear eye black when starting – something to get me into game mode
Favorite Clemson Tradition:
Posting the W after wins
Favorite MLB Team:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Favorite Food:
Cuban – especially plantains and vaca frita
Favorite Hobby Outside Softball:
Sleeping and playing crossword puzzles on my iPad
Favorite Sport to Watch (besides softball):
Hockey – LET’S GO PENS!
Favorite Musician:
Mac Miller
Favorite Movie:
Perks of Being a Wallflower
Favorite Holiday:
Saint Patrick’s Day
Favorite Vacation:
Netherlands, Germany, or Ireland
What sport would you play other than softball?
No sports! I enjoy art, music, history, poetry, and traveling. If I didn’t play softball, I’d love to focus on some of my other passions.
What three words would your teammates use to describe you?:
Goofy, unique, kind
What famous person would you like to meet?:
Sidney Crosby
If you could have dinner with anybody, who would you pick?:
Princess Diana