Clemson Softball: Get to Know Millie Thompson

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Millie Thompson, a junior lefty pitcher from Bedford, Virginia.

Favorite Pre-Game Meal:

Chicken nuggets from McDonald’s and a coffee from Freehand

Favorite Pre-Game Tradition:

I only wear eye black when starting – something to get me into game mode

Favorite Clemson Tradition:

Posting the W after wins

Favorite MLB Team:

Pittsburgh Pirates

Favorite Food:

Cuban – especially plantains and vaca frita

Favorite Hobby Outside Softball:

Sleeping and playing crossword puzzles on my iPad

Favorite Sport to Watch (besides softball):

Hockey – LET’S GO PENS!

Favorite Musician:

Mac Miller

Favorite Movie:

Perks of Being a Wallflower

Favorite Holiday:

Saint Patrick’s Day

Favorite Vacation:

Netherlands, Germany, or Ireland

What sport would you play other than softball?

No sports! I enjoy art, music, history, poetry, and traveling. If I didn’t play softball, I’d love to focus on some of my other passions.

What three words would your teammates use to describe you?:

Goofy, unique, kind

What famous person would you like to meet?:

Sidney Crosby

If you could have dinner with anybody, who would you pick?:

Princess Diana