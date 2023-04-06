Clemson Softball: Get to Know Millie Thompson

Clemson Softball: Get to Know Millie Thompson

Softball

Clemson Softball: Get to Know Millie Thompson

By April 6, 2023 12:44 pm

By |

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Millie Thompson, a junior lefty pitcher from Bedford, Virginia.

Favorite Pre-Game Meal:
Chicken nuggets from McDonald’s and a coffee from Freehand

Favorite Pre-Game Tradition:
I only wear eye black when starting – something to get me into game mode

Favorite Clemson Tradition:
Posting the W after wins

Favorite MLB Team:
Pittsburgh Pirates

Favorite Food:
Cuban – especially plantains and vaca frita

Favorite Hobby Outside Softball:
Sleeping and playing crossword puzzles on my iPad

Favorite Sport to Watch (besides softball):
Hockey – LET’S GO PENS!

Favorite Musician:
Mac Miller

Favorite Movie:
Perks of Being a Wallflower

Favorite Holiday:
Saint Patrick’s Day

Favorite Vacation:
Netherlands, Germany, or Ireland

What sport would you play other than softball?
No sports! I enjoy art, music, history, poetry, and traveling. If I didn’t play softball, I’d love to focus on some of my other passions.

What three words would your teammates use to describe you?:
Goofy, unique, kind

What famous person would you like to meet?:
Sidney Crosby

If you could have dinner with anybody, who would you pick?:
Princess Diana

, , , Softball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home