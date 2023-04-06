Florida State Stops Clemson's Win Streak with 7-0 Win

Clemson, SC — No. 6 Florida State used two big innings to end No. 4 Clemson’s 29-game home winning streak with a 7-0 win on Thursday afternoon at McWhorter Stadium. With the win, the Seminoles won the first game of the series and improved to 30-7 (9-1 ACC) while the Tigers fell to 37-2 (12-1 ACC).

After pitching dominated the first four innings, Florida State put together a big inning in the fifth with a little help from Clemson. After the leadoff runner reached on an error, a pinch runner stole second and moved to third on a single. The Tigers got the ground ball they were looking for, but the throw to home was just late and heads up baserunning by the Seminoles put runners at second and third with a 1-0 lead. Florida State added to the lead as the next batter doubled off the outfield wall for a 3-0 advantage.

The Seminoles padded their lead in the sixth with a four-run frame, highlighted by a three-run homer, to make it 7-0.

Clemson had scoring chances in several innings. In the second, they put two on with two outs but couldn’t get a run in. The leadoff batter reached in the fourth but was stranded at second. In the fifth, two one-out base runners presented another scoring chance but again they couldn’t push a run across.

Seminole reliever Ali DuBois (4-2) earned the win with 1.2 scoreless innings while Tiger starter Valerie Cagle (18-2) suffered the loss after allowing seven runs (only two earned) on five hits in 6.0 innings.

Clemson finished the game with two hits, one each by Cagle and Ally Miklesh, while Florida State tallied six hits in the contest.

The Tigers and Seminoles play game two of the series at 6:00PM tonight at McWhorter Stadium on the ACC Network.

