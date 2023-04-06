‘It’s just really encouraging’: Swinney on the improvement of these true sophomores

Dabo Swinney spoke to the media on Wednesday evening following the completion of the second scrimmage of spring practice. Swinney had an optimistic tone about the improvement of his squad during the spring, but he has been especially impressed with the performance of three true sophomores who have risen into leadership roles during the spring.

“A bunch of guys. It’s across the board,” he said. “Seeing a guy like Antonio Williams for example. I really think he’s starting to respond. Last year he’s a freshman coming in here doing his own thing. I think he’s a guy who’s showing up.”

Williams, who led the team in receiving yards last season, is having an impressive spring by Swinney’s standards. The talented true sophomore has continually proved himself during the spring training block thus far.

The head coach was also quick to compliment the performance of his starting quarterback, Cade Klubnik, during the spring. Swinney feels that Klubnik has improved in many aspects of his game, both in his mental and physical approach to the game. Whether it is his command of the football or the energy he brings to practice each day, Klubnik has proven to his head coach that he has completely bought into the Clemson football program.

“Cade Klubnik, I think he’s been awesome,” he said. “He’s just a young guy, first-year true starter. I love what I’m seeing out of him. His command, his complete buy-in and his energy every day, his self-awareness and his accountability, it’s awesome to see.”

Another player on Swinney’s radar during spring practice has been talented true sophomore linebacker Wade Woodaz. The Tampa, Fla. native has a background in playing safety, which gives the linebacker physical versatility out on the field. However, Swinney emphasized that it is not just the physical talent of the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder that has caught his attention, but the way he has stepped up into a true leadership role during the spring, which is something the head coach finds extremely encouraging.

“A guy like Wade Woodaz,” he said. “This is a young player too, but starting to see leadership qualities in that guy. So, it’s just really encouraging. We all know all those older guys, but when you see some of these younger guys that are really, really stepping up, I’m just really proud of them.”

With the spring game just a week and a half away, Clemson football will have its last walk-through next Wednesday. However, as the head coach noted, he has been proud of what he has seen from his squad in training thus far.

