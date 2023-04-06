Tigers drop first two in series against Florida State

After falling in the first game of the series against Florida State (30-7), Clemson (37-2) was looking to bounce back Thursday evening in game two. This loss snapped the Tigers 29-game win streak that dates all the way back to April 15th of 2022. Two highly competitive ACC teams, both ranked in the top 10 in the nation, made for an exciting game in McWhorter Stadium.

Starting in the circle for game two was right-hander Millie Thompson (11-1). Thompson allowed three runs, seven hits, and three errors before being relieved in the top of the fifth.

Both teams had scoring opportunities early on but neither were able to capitalize on them. In the top of the second, the Seminoles had a runner on third with two outs, when Thompson had a clutch strikeout to get the Tigers defense off the field.

Florida State was the first to strike getting on the board late in the top of the third. Second-basemen, Devyn Flaherty singled to shortstop with Katie Dack on third. Dack scored as a result to give the Seminoles a 1-0 lead.

The Tigers were swinging hard and connecting with many pitches, but every hit seemed to go straight to Florida State jersey. Again in the bottom of the third, the Tigers were in scoring position after Makenzie Clark doubled to left field. However, Maddie Moore was unable to connect and was struck out swinging.

In the top of the fourth the Seminoles first three hitters were able to get on base. Including centerfielder, Jahni Kerr who hit a strike down centerfield that scored Mack Leonard. Later on, Florida State was able tack on one more run, before Kaley Mudge grounded out to third-basemen to finish the top of the fourth.

Clemson finally got on the board when Valerie Cagle hit a home run over the right-center field fence to narrow FSU’s lead to two. This was Cagle’s 14th home run of the season.

Clemson made a pitching change to start the fifth inning, putting in right-hander, Brooke McCubbin (4-0) hoping to bring some much-needed energy to the team. McCubbin started out strong allowing no runs in the fifth.

However, it did not take long for FSU to take advantage of a new pitcher in the circle. Kerr hit a bomb over the right field fence on the first pitch to start the sixth inning, extending the Seminoles’ lead 4-1.

Seminole pitcher Kathryn Sandercock earned the win only allowing one run, five hits and no errors while Thompson suffered the loss.

The Tigers are back in action Friday, April 7th at 7p.m to finish the final game of the Florida State series.