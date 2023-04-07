Clemson guard makes decison on future

Clemson’s men’s basketball team received some good news Friday.

Alex Hemenway, a veteran piece to the Tigers’ backcourt, is returning for a fifth season, he has announced. Hemenway started 12 of the 20 games he played this past season, averaging 6.9 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Hemenway, who’s using his COVID year to return to the team, was also one of Clemson’s top 3-point shooters this past season (47%), but setbacks limited his availability for long stretches. He began the season as a starter before a bout of plantar fasciitis caused him to miss 10 of the Tigers’ first 11 ACC games. Hemenway then missed the ACC Tournament after undergoing an emergency appendectomy last month.

In a statement released through the school, Hemenway said that had a lot to do with his reason for returning.

“Through my four years here, I’ve faced some great highs and some pretty low lows,” he said. “Unfortunately, this past season for myself was filled with most of those lows in having to deal with and miss time due to injuries that hindered my play and stood in the way of what I wanted to accomplish as a team and as a player.

“I felt like I was not able to achieve what I wanted to achieve and let not only myself down but my teammates and coaches as well.”

With Hemenway deciding to return, Clemson currently sits at 10 scholarship players for the 2023-24 season, which includes prep wing signee Asa Thomas and Air Force transfer Jake Heidbreder. The Tigers could add as many as three more players before reaching the 13-scholarship limit.