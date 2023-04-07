Clemson spring game coaches doing some trash talking

Football

April 7, 2023

Nick Eason and C.J. Spiller have been chosen as the head coaches for Clemson’s upcoming spring game.

Spiller, the Tigers’ running backs coach, will serve as the head coach of the White team, while Eason, Clemson’s defensive tackles coach, will be the Orange team’s head coach.

The 2023 Orange vs. White Spring Game is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 and will be shown on ACCNX.

Eason and Spiller are getting into their spring game head coaching duties and doing some trash talking ahead of next weekend’s action at Death Valley.

Check out their fun back-and-forth on Twitter below:

