Clemson spring game coaches doing some trash talking

Nick Eason and C.J. Spiller have been chosen as the head coaches for Clemson’s upcoming spring game.
Spiller, the Tigers’ running backs coach, will serve as the head coach of the White team, while Eason, Clemson’s defensive tackles coach, will be the Orange team’s head coach.
The 2023 Orange vs. White Spring Game is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 and will be shown on ACCNX.
Eason and Spiller are getting into their spring game head coaching duties and doing some trash talking ahead of next weekend’s action at Death Valley.
Check out their fun back-and-forth on Twitter below:
🚨ATTENTION CLEMSON FANS! Coach CJ Spiller and I have been chosen as head coaches for our April 15th spring game! Come witness his team get punished and smacked in the mouth in Death Valley. And yes I’m serious! @CJSPILLER @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/lZjJ1ylWTi
— Coach Nick Eason (@CoachEason1) April 7, 2023
I was always told it’s never legit unless it’s direct so @CoachEason1 your messaged has been heard loud and clear. I know today is Solid Orange Day but come next Saturday it’s going to be a White Party in the Valley. #ALLWHITEEVERYTHING #TEAMWHITE pic.twitter.com/hbK1lHkv3X
— CJ SPILLER (@CJSPILLER) April 7, 2023
Clemson Fans when we win this toss this week are we picking orange or white ? @CJSPILLER I saw your tweet. You are a runner. You run! You don’t want no smoke! I’m representing the old school! We fight! April 15th it’s on. Everyone has a plan until they get smacked in the mouth. pic.twitter.com/EJr9AVIssI
— Coach Nick Eason (@CoachEason1) April 7, 2023
Like my favorite actor Denzel Washington said in American Gangster the loudest one in the room is the weakest one in the room. So @CoachEason1 I have never backed down from Smoke but I see your playing fingers done turned into twitter fingers
— CJ SPILLER (@CJSPILLER) April 7, 2023
CJ, You came to Clemson running the toss and screens. My team is going to line up, and down hill we come! You don’t know what toughness is. I’m all for downhill physical play. This smoke will become a reality next Saturday! https://t.co/6kmE8JmHlb
— Coach Nick Eason (@CoachEason1) April 7, 2023
Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.
Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.
Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.
Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”
Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”
Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!