Clemson spring game coaches doing some trash talking

Nick Eason and C.J. Spiller have been chosen as the head coaches for Clemson’s upcoming spring game.

Spiller, the Tigers’ running backs coach, will serve as the head coach of the White team, while Eason, Clemson’s defensive tackles coach, will be the Orange team’s head coach.

The 2023 Orange vs. White Spring Game is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 and will be shown on ACCNX.

Eason and Spiller are getting into their spring game head coaching duties and doing some trash talking ahead of next weekend’s action at Death Valley.

Check out their fun back-and-forth on Twitter below:

🚨ATTENTION CLEMSON FANS! Coach CJ Spiller and I have been chosen as head coaches for our April 15th spring game! Come witness his team get punished and smacked in the mouth in Death Valley. And yes I’m serious! @CJSPILLER @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/lZjJ1ylWTi — Coach Nick Eason (@CoachEason1) April 7, 2023

I was always told it’s never legit unless it’s direct so @CoachEason1 your messaged has been heard loud and clear. I know today is Solid Orange Day but come next Saturday it’s going to be a White Party in the Valley. #ALLWHITEEVERYTHING #TEAMWHITE pic.twitter.com/hbK1lHkv3X — CJ SPILLER (@CJSPILLER) April 7, 2023

Clemson Fans when we win this toss this week are we picking orange or white ? @CJSPILLER I saw your tweet. You are a runner. You run! You don’t want no smoke! I’m representing the old school! We fight! April 15th it’s on. Everyone has a plan until they get smacked in the mouth. pic.twitter.com/EJr9AVIssI — Coach Nick Eason (@CoachEason1) April 7, 2023

Like my favorite actor Denzel Washington said in American Gangster the loudest one in the room is the weakest one in the room. So @CoachEason1 I have never backed down from Smoke but I see your playing fingers done turned into twitter fingers — CJ SPILLER (@CJSPILLER) April 7, 2023

CJ, You came to Clemson running the toss and screens. My team is going to line up, and down hill we come! You don’t know what toughness is. I’m all for downhill physical play. This smoke will become a reality next Saturday! https://t.co/6kmE8JmHlb — Coach Nick Eason (@CoachEason1) April 7, 2023