Former Tiger called up by the Braves

A former Clemson standout was called up by the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The club announced it has recalled former Tiger outfielder Eli White from Triple-A Gwinnett to take Michael Harris’ place on the roster.

Harris (lower back strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday.

The Braves acquired White from the Texas Rangers on Dec. 28, 2022, in exchange for cash considerations.

Drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft, White played three seasons (2020-22) in the majors with Texas after being traded to the Rangers from the A’s in 2018.

The 28-year-old Clemson alum has nine career home runs in the big leagues to go with 17 stolen bases and has made an impact with his speed and defense.

In spring training with the Braves this year, he had a .429/.500/.893 slash line with three home runs, two doubles, one triple, seven RBI, seven runs scored and a steal across 28 at bats over 12 games.

The Braves, 6-1 on the young season, play the second game of a four-game series against the San Diego Padres tonight at Truist Park in Atlanta (7:20 p.m.).