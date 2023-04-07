Fourth-year OL: ‘I just want to be where the team needs me to play’

Despite a few familiar faces being noticeably absent from Clemson’s starting o-line this spring, offensive line coach Thomas Austin has been more than impressed with the way other guys have stepped up and into those roles, creating what the second-year assistant coach describes as “more competitive depth” within this year’s line.

For redshirt junior Trent Howard, it has provided more opportunities for guys like him to receive first-team reps and gain more starting experience ahead of the 2023 season, creating more depth at the offensive line position in the process.

“Yeah, I feel like over spring practice we’re missing a few guys who are out for the spring,” Howard said. “But this has really given me a chance as well as some other younger guys a chance to get in and get some good reps and get some good work at different positions because when the season hits, we’re going to need everybody. I think me, and multiple other guys have taken advantage of it as well.”

Not only has Howard and his fellow teammates taken full advantage of the extra reps, but the Birmingham, Ala. native brings a wealth of versatility to Austin’s room with the capability of lining up at any of the five offensive line positions — a strength Howard hopes can come in handy for the Tigers next fall.

“I think it’s where I can help the team by being versatile,” Howard said. “By being able to play guard, center and all the other positions, I think it really enables them to move me around where they need me from week to week, so I love being able to do that for the team.”

As for his goals for the remainder of the spring and looking ahead to his fourth season in the Clemson uniform, the 6-foot-3, 295-pound lineman hopes to simply come away better than he came and be in the mix for a starting role once the season opens up on September 4.

“For this spring, I would like to come out of it a better player than when I came in and for this fall, I’d like to be in a position to help this team, wherever they need me,” Howard said. “Like you were saying earlier, whether that’s at guard, if that’s at center, I just want to be there and be there where the team needs me to play.”

In his three seasons with the Tigers, Howard has played 125 snaps over the course of 12 game appearances.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

