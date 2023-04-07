Klubnik’s center noticing different version of Clemson's QB

Will Putnam has a unique perspective on where Cade Klubnik’s game was this time a year ago compared to where it is this spring.

According to Clemson’s veteran offensive lineman, the two are worlds apart.

“I can tell you this: Coming out of spring break, I think he’s playing some of his best football,” Putnam said. “And I can say that because I’ve noticed it.”

As the Tigers’ starting center, Putnam has been working directly with Klubnik on a play-to-play basis, something that’s happened on and off for the better part of a year. When Klubnik arrived on campus two Januarys ago as a wide-eyed freshman, Putnam was beginning his transition from guard to center.

Most of his snaps went to D.J. Uiagalelei since the Orange Bowl was the only game Klubnik started last season. But having played in nine others, Putnam got off his share of meaningful snaps to Klubnik, too.

There was the Tigers’ rally past Syracuse in which Klubnik played the majority of the second half in relief of a struggling Uiagalelei. Klubnik also came on for a brief relief appearance at Notre Dame that ended with an ill-advised pick-six. He redeemed himself in the ACC championship game by throwing for 279 yards and accounting for two scores in a little more than three quarters against North Carolina.

Klubnik ended the season with a two-interception performance in the Tigers’ 17-point loss to Tennessee in the bowl game. There were times Putnam felt like Klubnik was too tense in trying to perform at a high level given the accolades that accompanied Klubnik to Clemson. Putnam said he’s seen a looser version of Klubnik that’s playing more under control and with more confidence heading into year two.

“He’s really a guy that you can see how he’s matured from just a couple of months ago until now,” Putnam said. “Now he’s not a freshman anymore. I think maybe he felt pressure and maybe a little anxious. Now he’s going out there and having fun. You can really tell that it feels like there’s no weight on his shoulders. He’s just playing free and having fun, and I think that’s really showing.”

Putnam said he’s also noticed a different level of leadership from Klubnik as the offense works to learn a new system this spring. Former offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter was replaced in January by Garrett Riley, who’s bringing a version of the air raid to Clemson.

“His energy is very contagious,” Putnam said. “I wouldn’t have been able to say that a while ago, but I can full heartedly say that now. And I think everyone else can say that as well. I think he’s really developing into a leader that we want and the leader that our team needs.”

