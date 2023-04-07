NFL Network expert gives pro comps, team fit for Murphy

NFL.com recently published an article with pro comparisons and analytical team fits for the top edge-rushing prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Network Analytics Expert Cynthia Frelund used her context-based data models to evaluate some of the top draft prospects and noted that the goal for her comps are “showing some of the strengths, weaknesses and unknown résumé aspects for each prospect, while offering a perspective to approximate how team analytics departments might view the player’s potential NFL impact.”

Her comps for former Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy are Ezekiel Ansah and Travon Walker.

A former first-round pick (fifth overall) of the Detroit Lions in 2013, Ansah was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro with the Lions in 2015. Walker is entering his second season with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft.

“Myles Murphy earned a 90.9 PFF run defense grade from 2020-2022, ranking first among ACC edge defenders and tied for third in the Power Five over that span,” Frelund wrote. “Murphy generated 39 run stops (tied for fourth among ACC edges) and 21 tackles for loss or no gain (second).”

As for which team Frelund sees Murphy fitting in with, considering factors such as each team’s personnel, coaches and strategy right now, and simply what would be a realistic match, Frelund’s fit for Murphy is the Lions.

“My models strongly suggest Detroit could trade down from No. 6 and still pick up a talent like Murphy to pair with Aidan Hutchinson,” she wrote. “Shoot, maybe he’s still there for the Lions’ second first-round pick at No. 18 overall. Since they already addressed the secondary in free agency, they have the flexibility to craft the best route to improving the defense as a whole.”

Murphy is widely expected to be a first-round pick in this month’s draft, which begins April 27 in Kansas City.

