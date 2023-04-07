The ‘invaluable’ part of Clemson’s offensive line

Thomas Austin is spending a lot of time this spring mixing and matching lineups, but it’s not because Clemson’s second-year offensive line coach has to find a new starting five.

In fact, it’s quite the opposite for Clemson up front.

“You have five guys back who have started significant games,” Austin said. “That’s certainly invaluable.”

Clemson is returning 80% of its starting line from a season ago. Fifth-year senior Will Putnam is once again anchoring the group at center this spring. Multi-year starters Marcus Tate and Walker Parks return at the guard spots while Blake Miller is back at right tackle after starting every game there as a true freshman last season.

Mitchell Mayes has also started multiple games as a swingman capable of playing tackle or guard, which could come in handy for the Tigers as they search for their lone, albeit significant, replacement up front now that all-ACC left tackle Jordan McFadden is trying his hand at the NFL after five years in the program.

Mayes is part of the versatile and competitive depth that Austin feels like is finally at a place Clemson’s offensive line needs it to be. Former blue-chip recruit Tristan Leigh and Collin Sadler, a former four-star signee, are the leading candidates to follow McFadden at left tackle, but Tate could also play there. Tate has been the starting left guard since his freshman season two years ago, but if putting Tate at left tackle and Mayes at guard means getting Clemson’s best five linemen on the field, Austin said that’s what the Tigers will do.

Clemson is also looking at Miller at left tackle in case the Tigers decide they need him to make the switch next season, though Austin said the 6-foot-6, 315-pounder has stayed primarily on the right side with Tate (knee) and Parks (ankle) being held out of most competitive work this spring.

And Austin isn’t ruling out the possibility of a surprise contributor emerging up front between now and Clemson’s Labor Day opener against Duke. Bryn Tucker, Trent Howard, Dietrick Pennington and even incoming freshman Harris Sewell have gotten more significant reps at guard this spring in light of the injuries.

“Mitchell is not coming back to sit on the bench. He’s coming back to compete for a spot,” Austin said. “Marcus. Walker. And then the guys that got here (in January) aren’t coming here to redshirt. They’re trying to compete for a spot (in the rotation). The more competition you have, the better.”

Ian Reed and Zach Owens are also going through the spring as early enrollees. Clemson has had newcomers crack the starting lineup the last two seasons in Tate and Miller.

“We’re trying to keep them from getting comfortable,” Austin said. “If a guy jumps offsides, we’ll take him out and throw the next guy in there. Coach (Dabo Swinney) has always said the tie goes to the veteran, but we’re going to play the best five guys. I think we’ve shown that. We used Marcus as a freshman. Used Blake as a freshman. Everyone’s got to earn it every day.”

But with five linemen still around that have combined for 99 career starts, Austin has a coveted starting point.