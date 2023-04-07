This quarterback having ‘best spring’ at Clemson

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney continues to like his team’s quarterback situation heading into next season.

That’s mostly because of the depth the Tigers have behind Cade Klubnik. It includes the program’s latest blue-chip addition to the position room, Christopher Vizzina, and former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson, who transferred into the program in January.

But Swinney has been as impressed with Hunter Helms as any of them. A former walk-on, Helms is getting some of the most significant snaps of his career this spring, repping with the second-team offense through the first 13 practices.

“Hunter Helms has had his best spring,” Swinney said. “It’s been fun to watch him. He’s by far the best version of Hunter Helms we’ve seen.”

Helms is entering his fourth year in the program, but like the rest of the offense, he’s having to learn a new system following the hire of Garrett Riley as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator in January. Still, Swinney said Helms continues to process things quickly and praised Helms’ ability to make good decisions.

Perhaps the biggest strides Helms has made, though, are on the physical side. Going through the spring with 215 pounds on his 6-foot-2 frame, Swinney said Helms has transformed his body during his time as a Tiger.

“Has really gotten himself in really great shape, which has helped him mobility-wise,” Swinney said.

Helms has played in five career games, though he hasn’t made an appearance since the 2021 season. He’s completed 14 passes for 135 yards and two scores in 48 career snaps.

Whether Helms remains QB2 throughout the summer and fall remains to be seen. Vizzina, who’s been getting third-team reps, is catching on quickly while Tyson recently returned to practice after being limited for most of the spring following thumb surgery, but Helms is boosting his stock.

“He’s very, very confident,” Swinney said. “Really proud of him and what he’s done.”

