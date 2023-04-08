Analyst, former ACC QB says this team is '23 ACC favorite

Clemson has won seven ACC titles in the last eight years, including its latest one last season, but there’s been plenty of hype around Florida State this offseason.

And former FSU quarterback EJ Manuel, now an analyst for the ACC Network, believes it’s the Seminoles – not the Tigers – who are the favorite to win the conference championship in 2023.

“They have to be. Yes, they’re the favorite,” Manuel said in a recent appearance on the Gramlich & Mac Lain show. “You have a returning quarterback (Jordan Travis), you have a returning potential first-round pick in (defensive end) Jared Verse. You have all, minus one in Jammie Robinson moving on to the NFL, as far as the (returning) DBs. This was a top-10 rated defense. Created turnovers, created fumbles. (DB) Greedy Vance, those guys, they like to get after not only the passer but also the receivers. You got another safety coming back in Akeem Dent. So, I’m just excited for this team.”

Manuel thinks it’s ACC Championship or bust for FSU, which is entering its fourth season under head coach Mike Norvell.

The Noles haven’t claimed the conference crown since 2014, but they are coming off their first 10-win season since 2016 after winning their final six games last season to finish 10-3.

“I do believe it’s almost ACC Championship or nothing at this point,” Manuel said.

Clemson and FSU will meet again on Sept. 23 at Death Valley. Clemson has won seven straight games in its series with Florida State, dating to 2015.

The two programs combined for 13 of 17 Atlantic Division titles in the ACC’s divisional era, but this will mark their first meeting since the conference’s dissolution of divisional play.

The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will feature the top two teams based on winning percentage.

“Keep this in the back of our minds – there’s no more Coastal and Atlantic, so it’s going to be the best two that are going to play in December for the ACC title,” Manuel said. “And I’m not saying it’s going to be Florida State and Clemson, but let’s be honest, those have been more of the most successful teams along with Pitt and some others, NC State. But I will say, the Atlantic part won’t necessarily be decided on that game is what I’m trying to get at.”

FSU opens the 2023 season against LSU on Sunday, Sept. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. LSU went 10-4 and made the SEC Championship Game last season in year one of the Brian Kelly era.

“So at the end of the day, if they just go throughout their season, stay locked in, don’t get too ahead of themselves — because here’s the thing, they still got LSU beginning of the year. They’re going to be good too,” Manuel said. “So it’s almost one of those barometer checks out the gate to see where Florida State really is, and I just believe a lot of it starts right here between the ears to stay locked in. Because you’ve got the talent, now you’ve just got to have the mentality.”

