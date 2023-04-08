Clemson’s best OL depth in four years? One member thinks so

Will Putnam is going through his fifth year as a member of Clemson’s offensive line room. Rarely, in his opinion, has the quality of the depth been what the Tigers have at the position now.

In fact, Clemson’s veteran center said the last time he can remember it being like this was four years ago. All-American John Simpson was part of that 2019 group as was Tremayne Anchrum and Jackson Carman, all of whom are currently playing in the NFL.

“And then the second-team guys were Jordan McFadden, Matt Bockhorst, Cade Stewart and even myself,” Putnam said. “That was kind of like our second team, and any of those guys could be interchangeable. All of those guys became starters and really helped this program out.”

Putnam said he feels like that’s the kind of talent and versatility the current line has as well.

Even with McFadden moving on after five years in the program, Clemson is returning its four other starters up front and five linemen in all that have starting experience. Putnam is beginning his second year at center after moving over from guard before last season while guards Marcus Tate and Walker Parks can play inside or out. So can fourth-year player Mitchell Mayes, who started four of the last five games at guard last season once injuries began piling up but has also played his fair share of tackle.

Blake Miller is a candidate to fill the void at left tackle after starting every game on the right side last season as a true freshman, though offensive line coach Thomas Austin said Miller has primarily been at right tackle this spring. Other linemen, including Trent Howard, Ryan Linthicum and Collin Sadler, are capable of playing multiple positions if needed.

“Our best years around here, we’ve had eight to 10 guys that we feel like can go in there and play for us,” Austin said. “Feel like we’re trending in that direction.”

Putnam said that’s beneficial in multiple ways as Clemson works to learn first-year coordinator Garrett Riley’s air-raid offense this spring.

“I think we’ll have a lot of guys who are interchangeable,” he said. “I think a lot of guys are going to be able to play, and I think that’s going to help our new offense, this kind of fast-tempo offense, because guys are going to be juiced and ready to go. Maybe some guys can get a breather, and we’ll just keep it rolling.”

Putnams said he’s also been impressed with some of the newcomers up front who could provide even further depth. With Tate and Parks limited this spring as they recover from injuries, incoming freshman Harris Sewell has taken some first-team reps at guard. Fellow freshman Ian Reed has gotten some reps at tackle with the second-team offense.

“I would say this is one of the better spring balls as an o-line since I’ve been here honestly,” Putnam said. “Really, really proud. I think this is one of the times where the young guys, maybe some guys who don’t have a ton of experience, have stepped up a lot.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

