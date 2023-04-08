Former NFL star QB shows love to Watson, willing to be his backup

A former NFL star quarterback wants to get back in the league, and he is open to doing that in a backup capacity.

Cam Newton said in a YouTube video this week that he’s willing to play behind a number of signal-callers in the NFL this season and provided a list of those he’s willing to back up.

“There ain’t 32 guys that’s better than me,” Newton said. “But I also know that I could also be a backup, and I’m willing to be a backup.”

Newton, the ex-Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots QB, began his list by naming Deshaun Watson as someone that Newton would be more than fine with playing behind.

Back in the day, Watson played in the 7-on-7 youth program sponsored by Newton.

“I’ll back up Deshaun Watson,” Newton said of the former Clemson and current Cleveland Browns star. “It goes without saying. Me and Deshaun Watson’s relationship, he was on my 7-on-7 all-star team.”

Newton added that he’s “grown to admire the person, the athlete” that Watson is.

“Going through a lot of turmoil, but I believe that’s behind him, and I know I can provide services for him on the field as well as off the field,” Newton said.

After being traded from the Houston Texans to the Browns in March 2022 and then receiving a new fully guaranteed five-year contract worth $230 million, Watson served an 11-game suspension to start the 2022 season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The three-time Pro Bowler returned for the final six games, completing 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions while rushing for 175 yards and another score on the ground.

Newton last played in the league in 2021, when he saw action in eight games for the Panthers. A year earlier, the former NFL MVP and 2011 No. 1 overall draft pick played with the Patriots in 2020, throwing for 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

Besides Watson, Newton named eight other QBs that he’d back up: Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, Malik Willis, Sam Howell and Aaron Rodgers.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

