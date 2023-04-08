Sunshine State tight end says Clemson 'feels like home'

Clemson hosted nearly 20 recruits spanning across the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes last weekend.

Ponte Vedra (FL) star tight end Landon Okla, a 2025 prospect, was one of the many recruits in town over the weekend.

“I felt that the visit was very well organized and informative,” Okla said. “I enjoyed it very much, definitely a great experience.”

Okla, who does not yet own a rating from 247Sports, hauled in six touchdowns last season, his third as a starter on varsity. He also has extremely impressive athletic numbers across the board, including a 30-inch vertical leap.

“My favorite part was the facilities,” he said. “I’ve visited other programs and Clemson is definitely top notch. Also, the coaching staff seemed very involved and dedicated.”

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound tight end holds just two offers, from Cincinnati and Maryland, but ensures that the Tigers are going to be hard to beat if an offer comes his way.

“Clemson definitely feels like home,” Okla said. “When it’s all said and done, it will be a top contender.”

