Swinney outside top 3 in this ranking of CFB's top head coaches

A national outlet released its ranking of the top 25 head coaches in college football ahead of the 2023 season.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney checks in as the fourth-best CFB head coach, according to Pro Football Focus.

Swinney has won a pair of national championships and eight ACC titles entering his 15th full season as Clemson’s head coach in 2023.

“Although the last two years haven’t been up to the Clemson standard, it’s important to contextualize how elite of a standard it is,” PFF’s Max Chadwick wrote.

“Clemson finished in the top 10 of the AP poll for seven-straight seasons until 2021. Before Swinney took over, the Tigers last did that in 1990. Clemson has won seven of the last eight ACC championships and a couple national titles under Swinney as well (2016 and 2018). With the best offensive coordinator in the country on his payroll in Garrett Riley and a quarterback with sky-high potential in Cade Klubnik, Swinney could get back to his elite ways this season.”

Ranked ahead of Swinney on PFF’s list are Alabama’s Nick Saban at No. 1, Georgia’s Kirby Smart at No. 2 and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh at No. 3.

Rounding out the top five behind Swinney is Southern Cal’s Lincoln Riley.

The Tigers hope to make their seventh College Football Playoff appearance this season under Swinney, who has an overall record of 161-39 (.805) in 15 seasons (14 full seasons) at Clemson.

Swinney’s aforementioned record through 200 career games placed him alongside College Football Hall of Famers Bob Stoops and Robert Neyland for the fifth-most wins through 200 games in FBS history.

Besides Swinney, the other ACC coaches that appeared in PFF’s ranking are Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson (No. 22) and Florida State’s Mike Norvell (No. 23).

