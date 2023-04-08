Swinney pleads for sizable spring-game turnout – and not just for recruiting

The spring game is an opportunity for many college football programs to showcase their gameday atmosphere to recruits, but Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s reason for wanting a sizable crowd inside Memorial Stadium next weekend is multi-pronged.

Swinney said he feels like it’s important to “really fill this place up as much as we can.” And, sure, recruiting is part of it. The Tigers are slated to have some of their top targets for the 2024 class and beyond in attendance when they wrap up the spring with the annual Orange & White Game on April 15, Swinney said.

But unlike high schools or even NFL teams, college teams don’t get any trial runs leading up to the start of the regular season. There are neither intersquad scrimmages nor preseason games that fans can attend, leaving the spring game as the closest thing that teams have in the offseason to replicate a game-like environment.

“It’s not the NFL where you get to go play three preseason games and kind of create that,” Swinney said. “It’s great when we have a few people out here, but the spring game, it’s different. It’s like a game. And when we show up, it just creates another level of preparation and the opportunity to really have some preparation that you just don’t get in a normal scrimmage or a normal practice.”

Swinney said he feels like playing in front of a larger crowd will be particularly beneficial for the incoming freshmen that are going to have to contribute next season but have yet to play in a college stadium. Swinney added he’d rather not have their first experience with that be when Clemson travels to Duke for its Labor Day opener.

“That will go a long way for us in teaching them and further preparing them for the season for sure,” he said.

Clemson’s format for the game isn’t changing. The Tigers will divide into two teams and play four quarters. Running backs coach C.J. Spiller will serve as the head coach for one team with defensive tackles coach Nick Eason coaching the other, Swinney said.

The game is slated for a 1 p.m. kick April 15. Admission is free.

