Watch: Clemson Football gets into the Easter spirit with competition

The Clemson football program has been getting into the Easter spirit.

The Tigers had a team-wide egg toss after their last scrimmage, and the duo of quarterback Cade Klubnik and wide receiver Adam Randall emerged as the egg toss champs.

Clemson also did an Easter egg hunt relay through the football facility, and as you might expect, it got competitive.

Check out the great videos from Clemson Football of the Tigers’ egg toss and Easter egg hunt relay:

Guaranteed to crack you up. 🥚 pic.twitter.com/F0MQDuXgsl — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 7, 2023

