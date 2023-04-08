Why this freshman is getting first-team reps on Clemson’s offensive line

With some starting pieces missing up front for the time being, there’s been a notable development along Clemson’s offensive line this spring.

Harris Sewell was spotted taking first-team reps at left guard last week during a portion of a practice open to the media. Fifth-year center Will Putnam later revealed the incoming freshman has been running with the ones for about a week.

Part of the reason for that is the line isn’t whole. While head coach Dabo Swinney said they’re both “heading in the right direction,” guards Marcus Tate (knee) and Walker Parks (ankle) aren’t participating in any live work this spring as they work their way back to full health following offseason surgeries.

Still, Clemson has more experienced options that could’ve been filling in. Fourth-year junior Trent Howard is getting reps at right guard in Parks’ absence, but Bryn Tucker, Dietrick Pennington and Collin Sadler are among the other interior linemen on the roster who have been in the program for longer than three months.

So why Sewell?

“Strong and smart,” Swinney’s answer began before he elaborated more on the 6-foot-3, 315-pounder’s skill set.

“He can just bend,” Swinney added. “He can move. He has great football IQ, and he understands defenses. Incredibly well-coached. He’s as tough as they come. He’s nasty. He can play really three positions. Very athletic, and he’s got the mentality. He’s a rare guy that physically and mentally, it kind of matches up.”

A four-star recruit out of Odessa Permian (Texas) High, Sewell is one of three freshmen offensive linemen that enrolled early after signing with Clemson in December, joining tackles Ian Reed and Zack Owens. But Swinney isn’t the only one that’s seen a different level of maturity in Sewell.

“Obviously he’s very talented, but I think the biggest thing for him is he is very coachable,” Putnam said. “He takes everything to heart. He listens. I sit next to him in the film room, and he takes notes on everything. You tell him maybe a mistake he made, and he corrects it the next play, which I think is huge.

“I think sometimes coachability can be overlooked, but if you really take it to heart, you improve a lot like him.”

Where Sewell ultimately ends up on the depth chart once Tate and Parks fully return to the fold remains to be seen, though Clemson hasn’t shied away from getting true freshmen significant snaps up front if it means getting its best five linemen on the field. Tate started as a freshman in 2021 before Blake Miller was immediately inserted into the starting lineup at right tackle a season ago.

Could Sewell make it three for three?

“He’s supposed to be in high school right now, and he’s competing for a starting job,” Putnam said. “That wasn’t given to him. He’s earned it.”

