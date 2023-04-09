Clemson makes the cut for star defensive lineman

Clemson made the cut for another top-100 recruit on Sunday evening.

Parker (AL) star defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman released his top-10 schools on Sunday. Alongside the Tigers, Beaman included Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas.

According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-4, 265-pound lineman is the No. 74 overall recruit and No. 11 defensive lineman in the class of 2024.

Beaman logged 50 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and three interceptions as a junior for the Thundering Herd.